Caas Capital Management LP Sells 41,185 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,185 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.40 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.09 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.