300,000 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.45 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT).
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.