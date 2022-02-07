300,000 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.45 on Monday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

