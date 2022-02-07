Context Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Context Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $466,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,018,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

