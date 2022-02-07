FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Stock Holdings Increased by Context Advisory LLC

Context Advisory LLC boosted its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXW opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

