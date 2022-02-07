Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

NYSE:SLB opened at $38.51 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

