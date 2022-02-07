Profund Advisors LLC Buys 8,951 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $112.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

