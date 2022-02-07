Profund Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.74. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

