Profund Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 714,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day moving average of $358.43. Deere & Company has a one year low of $298.54 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

