Franklin Resources Inc. Has $172.45 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $172,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $590.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

