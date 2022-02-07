Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,786 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAMR stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.