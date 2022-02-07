Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNXGF. Investec raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

