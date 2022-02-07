Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.30 Million in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,915,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,422,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSKD opened at $6.98 on Monday. Riskified Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Riskified Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

