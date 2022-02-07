Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

SGHT stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Sight Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

