Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.64 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 39,146.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.