Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 333 ($4.48) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.62) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.25. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,104 shares of company stock worth $4,002,992.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

