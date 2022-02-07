Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE OSK opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.