Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,456 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.33 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.