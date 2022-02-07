Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2,618.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,938 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $5.87 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

