Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $438.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Wedbush cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

