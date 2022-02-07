Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DPZ opened at $438.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
