Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LLNW opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

