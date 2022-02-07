Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after acquiring an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

