Brokerages Expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,040,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $6.64 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

