Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPXGF shares. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.17 on Friday. Cineplex has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

