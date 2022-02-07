Flamingo Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.91 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $86.91 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.99 or 0.07190096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.54 or 0.99908344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006569 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

