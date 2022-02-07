Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.64.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $308.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $324.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

