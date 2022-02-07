Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 533 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $515.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.44. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

