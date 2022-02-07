Ossiam Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ossiam bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,843 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

