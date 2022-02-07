Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.