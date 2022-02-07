FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $515.50 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.36 and a 200-day moving average of $486.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

