Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $18.05 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

