Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,413 shares of company stock worth $10,353,242. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $53.06 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

