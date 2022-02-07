Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $876.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,223.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,400.63. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,513.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

