iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

