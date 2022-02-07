Qcash Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Qcash has a market cap of $67.03 million and approximately $80.35 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars.

