Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $67.03 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $67.03 million and $80.35 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.