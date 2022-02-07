Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $251.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.84.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $197.63 and a 1-year high of $271.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 18.09%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
