Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $99.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.92 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

