Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $251.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WLTW opened at $231.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.63 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

