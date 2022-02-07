HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,653 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,810 shares of company stock worth $19,191,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

