Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after buying an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after buying an additional 189,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

NYSE:CE opened at $156.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $126.31 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.