Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 185.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.24 million, a P/E ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.