Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after acquiring an additional 367,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

HOLX opened at $74.74 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

