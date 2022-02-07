Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 275,780 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,589,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.96 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

