Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 28,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $155,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

