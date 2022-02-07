Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $147,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,983,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 243,108 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after acquiring an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($208.39) to £140 ($188.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,794.33.

FERG opened at $152.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

