Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

