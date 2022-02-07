Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Receives $30.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $24,250,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

