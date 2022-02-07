Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $165.70 Million Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kadant worth $165,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 2.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 33.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $204.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.01. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.