Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,946,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $177,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $88.74 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

