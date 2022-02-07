WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $195,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $219.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.